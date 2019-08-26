Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday

Sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events