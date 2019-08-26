Speech to Text for THE NEW GENERATION SINGERS CELEBRATE 50 YEARS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what was the special night for the new generation singers the group celebrated the kickoff of their 50th anniversary tour at the Ashland United Methodist Church earlier this evening Byron Myers sound of the group Back in 1970 when he discovered kids were no longer interested in traditional church music and focus on more contemporary compositions is what led to the success of the program so he admits he never thought it would have lasted this long we had no idea that it would be 50 years and in fact most groups of this nature that started in the late 60s early 70s glasses somewhere 5 to 7 years that was it the new generation singers are open to 8 through 12th graders you can find more information on our website I take it to. Com