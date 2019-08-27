Clear

A wonderful Wednesday forecast

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
