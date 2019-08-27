Speech to Text for Edward Jones: Preparing your kids for college

be c1 >> welcome back, many challenges are back in session today and making sure you and your students are financially ready to take on the year is important. mark matthews is here from edward jones to talk about how college families should be looking at it. >> hi, jody. that's correct. there are things family can do to prepare for this year's college, next year and one of first things i will mention is a chore but the fafsa. the free application for student aid. you can begin to do the fafsa on october 1st for the 2021 school year. if you're looking for financial aid and even for most colleges before they will give you a scholarship they want you to complete this form here. so, it takes a little work and it's good to get ahead of the curve. some places it's first come, first served. you submit your stuff, there's a limited number of scholarships for what you're hoping for. the sooner the better. that's the first thing that people want to do coming up here. >> i was an over achiever. i did it day one. >> that's great. that's what you should do. once done it once, the second time is not as tricky. >> and you help your parents out filling it out with them. >> absolutely. my kids didn't do that for me. something else about scholarships besides loans from schools, there's lots of scholarships out there that are not something you would know off the bat from civic groups and trade organizations, parents employers, lots of things like that. guidance counselors can provide the list of those things. the scholarships that target certain majors and so forth. if it fits you, those are good things to apply for. sometimes the competition isn't as competitive. >> there's a scholarship for everyone. you find it and work for it. >> it looks like a job. for that junior, senior student if they want to go about the scholarships. >> and research for sure. >> and diligence. there's several college type investments that families can look at. cloverdale and 529. community colleges of various types are a great way to get your basic classes. they usually transfer pretty straightforward and can be cheaper to get them at a local school before you go off some place to a more expensive. speaking of expenses. >> we have to