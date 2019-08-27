Speech to Text for MWSU plans to paint St. Joseph gold

c1 >> well, painting st. joseph gold is the goal this year. we're hearing from the university what is planned. i haven't seen you forever and so glad you're here. >> glad one person is glad i'm here. >> hard to believe it's that time of year but we're ready. >> that's exciting. >> tell me about paint gold day and the whole theme that you are working on. because we all love gold in the city. >> absolutely. we hope so. this thursday the 29th, this is our seventh annual united way paint it gold today. a lot of people are familiar with red friday. they get out and hand out newspapers and get the chiefs flags ready to roll the first week of the city. we have done the same thing in st. jo and had a great partner. our paint it gold is this thursday. we will be at two mitchell and garfield. if you make a donation, you get a paint it gold newspaper which essentially has a season preview about every one of our fall sports. a little about the united way campaign and the things we do throughout the season. over the lunch hour, we have volunteers that will be distributing posters and cards as well as united way branding. we want to get the message out. seasons are starting. love to see a ton of folks on campus and it's an exciting time of year. >> one thing i really appreciate about just the entire gold theme is going around to local businesses and you ask hey would you hang our flag up? it's so great to drive around town and see all the school spirit. >> high school, doesn't matter. it's awesome for missouri western. >> 75,000 people. a lot of alums in this town and folks that love to support the university. great way to do that hands on thursday. support two great causes, griffin athletics and the united way. >> we have the details on the screen so everybody got to take a look at that. the details are back up.