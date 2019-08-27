Speech to Text for International Overdose Day set for Friday

this friday the city is hosting an international overdose awareness day and that's an event in downtown st. joseph. nancy king is joining us with a little about the event and why on the so important. >> this is our second event we held. last year was our inaugural event and we formed our task force. it was our first event. we made a lot of progress over the past year and excited to bring our second year to grow the event. it will give people to share stories and people they have lost to overdose and share stories of inspiration of who went on and done good things in their life. >> what can people expect if they come out? >> we will have a mayoral proclamation at 6 o'clock and a chance for people to share stories of overdose survival if they survived and also give families a chance to honor those they have lost. we will have pins and resources about upcoming narcan training and different resources in the community for people who may be want information about tons of addition and treatment. >> that's at civic center park. and like you said you're giving away the wins. i don't know if we can get a shot of that. it looks like an upside down. it's over dose. it's a neat little o and v. like a ribbon upside down. >> the first 100 people to go out there will receive one of those. >> well, i know that we all know stories about this. it's a problem and it's very sad those stories and really makes you think what can i do? maybe it's not your family but maybe it's you know, a friend that you know of. how can you support a mom that's going through it or a dad or grandma? >> at this point. most people have been impacted in some way. either a friend or family member. it's important to support and to help seek help, help them to seek help. know the signs and also just understand that that we need to reduce stigma associated with it. because it can happen to anyone, opioid addiction can happen any time. >> i know a lot of people think should i get out there even if you don't have a