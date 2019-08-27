Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Pulled pork loin sandwich

we will see them aft c1 welcome back. bracey's cafe is making a tasty, tasty treat. tell us about this >> this is one of first sandwiches we ever done down at bracey's cafe. we have a smoker behind the shop and smoked some pork loin and hamburgers every now and then. >> what is this you're making? >> pork loin, pulled pork loin sandwich, which is delicious. >> i tried it. >> a brought barbecue sauce because it just to me masks the flavor of this and barbecue or smokey meat is about the flavor. >> this is coming from your smoker out back. it's not like you put it in a crock pot at home but actually have a smoker out there. >> we don't have a crock pot. >> kind of wish we did sometimes. >> we do have a pressure cooker. no crock pot. >> that's good. so you're located on francis street. i want to make sure people know where to find you. 505 francis. 5th and francis. >> you put cheese on that. doesn't cheese make everything better? you piled that up with your pulled pork and add diced white onion. we'll put a little mayonnaise on top. i love a good mayonnaise. >> and then we're going to, i usually do guacamole. >> he's cooking for you. he will bring you what you like. >> he listens and that's very nice. what can i tell you? >> avocado has definitely made its way to the midwest. >> it's a healthy fat. >> it is. and you need fat in your diet. >> good for the brain. >> we learned how to cut one on friday. it's funny we're using it again. you stick a knife in it and get the pit out >> just twist it and out it comes. >> i think people are getting the hang of it. >> sometimes it's hard to find a ripe one. just put your thumb on it. if it makes a little indention, it's good to go. >> you take toothpicks on each side and put it in a glass of water, it will sprout. >> i tried that and it work. >> it does work. >> you have to be patient. >> sit it right over there. >> i am not a patient person. >> plant it right outside. >> hey, i'm going to do this experiment with my kid. we tried it one time and it didn't work. we've got to try it again. >> we're going to try this when c1 welcome back. we are with an amazing sandwich. you won't find anything like it in st. jo. >> this is fantastic. >> i would like to try it. >> did you tell us the name? >> avocado pork