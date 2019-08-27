Clear

ST. JOSEPH TOP TEN IN THE COUNTRY FOR AUTO THEFTS SAYS LOCAL INSURANCE AGENTS

One couple is sharing their story after their Jeep was vandalized.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower/middle 80s. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will come towards the end of the week on Friday into Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events