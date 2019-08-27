Speech to Text for The Crossing Nutrition Center holds volunteer program for homeless

listen to Crossing Nutrition Center opened its doors officials are saying they can already see that they're making a difference is Ron Johnson showing us how the Citadel helping those who work there at the Crossing Nutrition Center Paul Bryant is hard at work I had a chance to do clerical work wouldn't have it any other way he's one of the many homeless men and women who delivering grocery items to those in need Brian's job is ensuring food quality The Crossing is to improve the quality of life for the local homeless need to be asked or given a task to do that they can handle to complete it's a move it's gotten the attention of other health center businesses Mosaic Life Care is teaming up with a Nutrition Center as part of its Urban mission's project issue of homelessness could be fixed if they would just get a job and so is that is far from you ality did they want to end the stigma that's associated with a home has a lot of want to do right and do things and what we need directions and guidance the opportunity to show the world as well as themselves that they have something to offer me motivated me to be a better person I'm making changes and trying to build a productive citizen of st.joe in the urban missions project it'll be up for a second vote at next week's city council meeting