Speech to Text for SUPPORTERS, OPPONENTS OF DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR MEET AT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING

and opponents of a planned drag queen story hour at the st. joseph library met face to face tonight.. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. until today, it had primarily been a war of words through social media. but today, a board of trustees meeting for the library system provided an opportunity to hash it out... <<it was probably the most well-attended board of trustees meeting for the st. joseph public library in about 20 years."we expected some passion, but passion is good." a full meeting room of about 65 people showed up to voice their opinions both for and against a planned drag queen story hour program the library will be hosting next month. "this is not for all of us. it is for certain people. this is an agenda you want to move forward with.""this representation matters especially for groups that are often made to be invisible, marginalized and discriminated against."board members listened to a full hours worth of those supporting drag queen story hour applauding programming promoting inclusion and diversity and those against the program who cited the bible, the inappropriateness of drag queens for young children and even that the library was promoting pornography."many different groups use the library for meetings. we don't get into the discussion of political agendas or ideologies."among those speaking was 14-year old central freshman sarah jones, who said she was a member of the local rainbow coalition. she was there speaking with her father sitting right behind her."i'm very lucky i'm living in a loving home with parents who are trying to learn. i'm very grateful and it's very cool."other communities that have had drag queen story hours have had similar debates as to the one going on in st. joseph right now. but like in iowa city, the suburbs of austin texas and other places, minds are difficult to change on this issue. "a child that is 3- years-old doesn't even know how to pee by themself. then we're going to introduce them to someone who is a little confused themself.""i've encouraged tolerance and inclusiveness. what i've gathered from the submission of those books, that's exactly what those books are teaching our kids.">> two board members have recently resigned from the board of trustees -- no word as to why. while petitions for and against the story hour continue to collect signatures -- board members say the program