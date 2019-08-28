Speech to Text for FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT SHARES ECONOMIC INSIGHT AT SUMMIT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up. several businesses were represented at this year's economic development summit held today. with concerns over where both the local and national economy is headed, an economic insider shared her take on it all. kq2's ron johnson has more from missouri western. <<ron johnson reporting this year's economic development summit at missouri western welcomed an area native with a high degree of economic insight. [patt lilly] you can see from the crowd that people really enjoy having an opportunity to have someone of that caliber here in our community. federal reserve bank president esther george was the guest speaker, a native of faucett, george brought her deep understanding of the state of the current economy to a hometown audience. [esther george] this area obviously shaped who i am as a person, very influential in how i think about the world. george spoke on the state of the regional vs. the national economy. her take on the regional economy compared to that of st. joseph with the exception of one sector. george said current tensions with china are adding more complications for those in the agriculture sector.[george] losing an export market like china is going to be challenging for the ag sector. her thoughts on the national economy were more positive, stating the driving force behind the nation's 20 trillion dollar economy. [george] nearly 70% of that is driven by consumers the things that you and i buy on a regular basis. despite recent dips on wall street, george says she feels good about the national economy as long as the consumer base remains strong [george] the consumer continues to spend and as long as the consumer does that the economy is likely to grow. ron johnson kq2 news>> george is based out of the federal reserve's kansas city office, her district covers several states in the midwest and