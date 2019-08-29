Speech to Text for Atchison Co. Levee Repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

been six months since the missouri river first spilled over its banks and caused devestating damage. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. tonight... progress being made for some communities in northwest missouri. kq2's colton cichoracki was in atchison county today and has more. <<from above -- progress made on some of the hardest hit areas from this year's historic flooding.dustin davis: "of the breeches we've seen and closed so far this is definitely one of the larger ones at about 1,000 feet."on the ground -- rock trucks and bulldozers piecing back together this levee outside of watson in atchison county that failed in dustin davis: "it's about 650,000 cubic yards of sand that we are going to place along this alignment and then eventually fill in the entire breach."six months later and weeks after work began its banks.dustin davis: "you can see the water going down within days after we closed the breach."flood waters swept away the levee months ago but also left behind the pieces to put it back together. dustin davis: "all of this sand we are placing now is alluvial sand from the flood event itself. sand that blew out into the farmer's fields. sand that's been deposited. so we are actually you know using the sand that's on farmland to close the breach."those who call this place home taking those pieces and sending the water back. dustin davis: "and then you can see our tractors and pan scrapers. most of these operators are local farmers and landowners in the area. so they have a lot of invested interest in getting out here and closing this breach."as water slowly trickles away the corps still with more work to do.dustin davis: "there's two inlet breaches we are closing here in the whole system there's approximately 50 plus breaches that we are closing from omaha down to rock port."from rock port to craig to st. joseph a slow but steady dustin davis: "we are getting out as quickly as we can to close these breaches and protection." cichoracki, kq2 the 22 million dollar project near watson will still take weeks to complete. the army corps will be moving their way downstream to repair other levees in