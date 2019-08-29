Speech to Text for mules pigskin

officially kicks off in two days...and the lathrop mules are ready to start the 2019 season... <<script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:" after a loss in the class 2 state title game last season the lathrop mules took to the offseason and increased their training for this year." sot: quinton wolf/senior:"we really worked hard at getting faster, there's a lot of speed that came through last year that we're trying to match. we worked really hard in the weight room trying to get stronger everyday." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:" it's not very often that teams make state championship runs, and after last years second place finish the excitement for this season is amplified." sot: chris holt/head coach:"the community is excited about the year you know they see what we have coming back and have 20 seniors that's quite a bit in a small school like ours, you know a lot of those kids plays a lot of football for us last year and the expectations are really high, but we've talks about that as a team and as a coaching staff, so i think that we've managed the expectations but we have high expectations for sure." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:"this group of mules now understands what it takes play for a state title and all they want to do is get back." sot: chris holt/head coach:"i'd be lying if i said we don't have expectations on trying to get back to columbia we just have too good of a group coming back right now sot: chris holt/head coach:" and a great coaching staff, great community support, seniors, talent and if we set expectations lower, i think we're doing a disservice to our kids." sot: caden rardon/senior:"same goal, you know better outcome this year, and that's just where we're at. one snap, one play, just one game at a time and you can't get overzealous you have to be ready to play. so, i think the team the coaching staff the town i think we're all ready to get back at it.">> the mules start the season on the road against the trenton bulldogs.. with kick off set for seven o'clock... the