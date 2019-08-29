Speech to Text for Mosaic Life Care: Male Breast Reduction Surgery

and c1 welcome back, dr. jonathan packer. i got it. is here to talk about breast reduction surgery. it's not for women. >> not always. we can do it for women or men. a lot of people don't realize it's common in men to have a condition. that's enlargement of the male breast. very commonly. if you look at statistics about two-thirds of men will have this at some point in life. sometimes it's related to hormones and sometimes weight gain. about half of the people, it will occur in naturally. the other half can stick around and have abnormal large breast for men and breast tissue in a male on top of them. >> one second. i have a question about this. how do you approach the subject? obviously people come to see you and they're saying hey, i want to look at the surgery. this might be something for me. how do you consult with someone about this. how do you prepare them for the surgery. >> a lot of times they start with their primary care doctor. they can do basic hormonal work or something irregular. after they have the basic work, they refer them to my office and come back and talk about what could be a candidate for and help improve their condition. >> that's wonderful. that doesn't sound so hard. >> my other question is what do you do with the age range here? do you have a certain age range that you see more of and why? why are you seeing that more? >> it varies and the most common is younger men who have it since puberty. a lot of times, it will be folks who had it on set. if the condition doesn't regress, it will turn hard. they have lived with it for several years and felt self conscious taking their shirt off and going to the swimming pool. thing we take for granted. they come in and say i want to do something. some people have painful conditions. if they have pain and discomfort with it. insurance will help cover a part of it. there's some related to massive weight loss. some have lost 200 pounds and they still have a lot of express skin. sometimes it's fatty or breast tissue. we can help reverse those changes and those can be any age. >> it's interesting the surgeries people are having tribute to make another need for another surgery and you know that's something