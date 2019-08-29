Speech to Text for Wathena Fall Festival set for this weekend

kansas, who is getting ready for a big celebration. mike, sounds like you have a big job at the annual fall festival. >> i have the best job. you have a pretty good job. >> john is here to tell us more about the wathena fall festival. the job i have help with. i get to be a judge. one of judges for wathena fall festival pie contest. >> it's hard work. you do a great job. let's start with friday. >> we're going to kick things off. we will do the baby crawling contest. that will be followed in our firemen do a special for military people and we're honoring or legionaires. saturday morning we start off bright and early with a 5 k. 10 k run. we have the children's parade at 11:00. richard renner who is the story telling for the children. tractor pull, the pies showing up at 4:00. we do an auction. then we do the match, not match game the newly wed game and the true north will be on the stage. we looked at video about the things right there on the main square. there's not only food but other little boots set up there. >> we have more interest in our booths and vendors. we had to expand down a side street because we couldn't squeeze everybody into the three block area. we expect more vendors this year. they will be ready to go at 6 o'clock on friday night. so still on sunday too. >> we go into sunday. we have the first service and follow with a car show and our general parade is at 2:00. the big hit for sunday night is the grease pig contest. that will be after the parade and then we close it off with gospel music sunday night. >> awesome. all over in wathena and you're going to have a hamster wheel. >> shaved ice. >> kids get in the hamster wheel, they walk and get shaved ice. >> that's awesome.