Speech to Text for Grief & Share program helps families cope with loss of loved ones

jody. >> thanks, a lot mike. coping with a loved one being lost can be difficult. linda and mary owens from youth alliance join us now to tell us more about a program to help people heal. wow, this is a big topic. >> yes the and one people don't deal with well. >> how do you tell if someone isn't coping well? >> they look sad and cry a lot of although sometimes people can put on a face and you don't really know they are in the midst of grief. that persona. you high behind that. you can't always tell. >> what are things that we can say to a loved one if we know of someone who is just gone through a loss and they probably can benefit from a great group like your great group? >> go ahead, linda. >> well i have been in the program two sessions now. and i just really needed the encouragement to come. it took a lot of courage for me to walk in the door. that's why we're on the news and really promoting this program. because it really does help heal. and my counselor is the one that strongly suggested i attend. my son died unexpectedly a year and a half ago. >> i'm so sorry for your loss. >> she just knew i needed that more support. rather than with just her. that's what i have found. and this program, i was hesitate to go and found how to heal, when i anticipate will happen the rest of my life. it really provides tools and support and we're just truly become a family. and it's made a whole difference for me. i feel like i'm not just surviving. i am so appreciative of you being here. >> the event is loss of a spouse. it's actually tomorrow. from 6:00 to 8:00 at the brook dale presbyterian church. anyone is welcome. if have have lost a spouse. we have people who lost a spouse 30 years ago. it's for anyone. we welcome anyone to come. we will have a video and work book to take home and the following thursday, september 5th, we will start a 13 week program for a loss anyone has had during their lifetime.