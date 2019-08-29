Speech to Text for Hawaii Five-0 Brunch Platter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're in the kitchen with d&g pub and grub. what in the world are we talking about tonight? >> we're introducing our brunch platter from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. chris has been working hard on this. we have eggs, fruit, toast and spiral ham. it will be a full platter today for the weekend. >> this is brunch. what are your hours >> we are open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the full menu. the brunch is 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. saturdays and sundays. wonderful. >> you have french toast. >> made eggs. you can do your eggs over easy, medium, hard. breakfast potatoes and the spiral ham we have going on is really outstanding. we introduced the full platter today. don't forget bloody mary's. mimosas as well. we will have a mimosa and a bloody mary special. >> you kind of have an interesting bloody mary going on. >> these are spicy pickled green beans. >> it's beautiful. we do make our own bloody mary mix in house. it's spicy and outstanding. >> this has now alcohol in it. >> don't try grabbing it. for the guys here, i did make a virgin bloody mary. >> of course -- >> cheese curds. >> oh, my goodness. >> he's only had 10 or 11. >> there was one that was in the, they were like four of them stuck together. i found it and it was a good one. the french toast. you kind of have a special way you're doing that. the chef makes the batter back in house. we take our texas toast and dip it in. put it in powered sugar. >> i'm hungry for breakfast for dinner. >> always hungry.