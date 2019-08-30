Clear
On and off again rain chances for Friday

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:10 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 5:10 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
We'll have another good chance of rain and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning. Not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking dry and sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday.
