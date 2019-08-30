Clear

mid buchanan princeton

mid buchanan princeton

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for mid buchanan princeton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

faucett.. where the mid- buchanan dragons...were hosting princeton tigers.... ======and on the opening kick- off...brayden burleson receives the kick for mid-buch...he starts on the far right side of the field... and works his way to the left....he jukes out a defender...and it's off to the races....the cameraman trying not to get hit by the team with all the excitement...and thats 100 yard kick-off return to start the game....====and for mid-buchs first official drive of the game...the dragons will have the ball around their 30 yard line jayvon noyes drops back to pass.....and here is a bomb to drew russell....and thats mid- buch goes on to win with
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
It's looking to be dry and more sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be nice and pleasant in the lower to middle 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events