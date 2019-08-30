Speech to Text for mid buchanan princeton

faucett.. where the mid- buchanan dragons...were hosting princeton tigers.... ======and on the opening kick- off...brayden burleson receives the kick for mid-buch...he starts on the far right side of the field... and works his way to the left....he jukes out a defender...and it's off to the races....the cameraman trying not to get hit by the team with all the excitement...and thats 100 yard kick-off return to start the game....====and for mid-buchs first official drive of the game...the dragons will have the ball around their 30 yard line jayvon noyes drops back to pass.....and here is a bomb to drew russell....and thats mid- buch goes on to win with