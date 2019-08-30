Speech to Text for Lafayette rolls past Clinton

week... up at alumni stadium... season opener... home opener for the lafayette fighting irish.. coming off a 7-3 season... taking on clinton...=== and this one doesn't take long for the irish to take control.. senior quarterback daeton mcgaughey... scrambles... gets the first down..=== and then the future south dakota state jackrabbit... hits miles henderson down the middle of the field...=== few plays later... handoff to jericho weston... he walks in for six.. pat good... eric mcdowell's crew takes just 2 minutes 12 seconds to score on the opening drive...=== cardinals first drive.. going no where.. and elijah grace picks up and drives back the running back jp abernathy... clinton forced to punt...=== ensuing drive... mcguaghy and company making it look easy... he hits derrick may.. and he weaves in and out of traffic... and takes it down inside the 10-yard line...=== and that's where weston finished it off again.. touchdown lafayette.. irish up 14-0 midway through the first... and they don't look.. lafayette 1-0 with the 53-0 victory over clinton.. irish travel to kc center next week...