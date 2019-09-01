Speech to Text for Big Lake Red Cross

the effects from this year's historic flooding are still being felt around northwest missouri, the american red cross is hard at work helping residents in big lake get on the road to recovery. <<ron johnson reporting almost six months after the first round of flooding in big lake, many are just now starting to pick up the pieces.[peggy gaines] so many of the families are just going back for the first time this summer. the small holt county village has had a slow recovery in the wake of an unpredictable flood season. people who live here saying they just can't catch a break. [chris phillips] a lot of people have cleaned their houses out three times now. the american red cross is helping residents giving out totes filled with items necessary for flood clean up. [david moyers] i mean this is minor stuff but it means a lot to the community.people who live here full-time have had to find temporary housing while their homes are being repaired, they say they're a long way from moving back in. [diana phillips] we haven't been in our home for six months and we're probably gonna be out of it for more than a year most of us. residents told us the challenges they've seen from this year's flood a unlike any other, they said the best way to get through it is a little at a time[diana phillips] everyday's a different challenge and something comes up and so you can't really look at long term six months down the line you kinda look at long term three days down the line. and with help from those who volunteer their time [diana phillips] everybody's always there to help us and i think that helps us get over the hump sometimes, it's a long slow baby step process.>> people in big lake also said damaged levees have added to the difficulty in making progress