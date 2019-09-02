Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Sunny with warm & humid conditions for Labor Day

Sunny with warm & humid conditions for Labor Day

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 65°
For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events