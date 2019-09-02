Clear

DeKalb junior brings new energy to football team

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 10:23 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
For Labor Day on Monday skies will be mostly sunny and it'll be very warm. Temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events