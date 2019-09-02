Speech to Text for DeKalb junior brings new energy to football team

early age Caleb Huntley was diagnosed with cerebral palsy but don't think for one second he likes it slow him down this very courageous cuz he's not scared of anything I'll go on and if you ask him do it he'll do it and it was tremendous numbers but having Caleb come out for the team this year Breathe new life into this program ever since I moved in he was going to play football and take a smart aleck I have some so you're going to play football and he said yes and he actually showed up and if you ask him about playing football you won't be surprised by his answer her hair she's new to the football team and to the school but is already considered one of the funniest guys in the team a team that considers Caleb more like family than teammates he's really funny it's like it's not like I don't see him as a different person anyways because he's like he's a very fun person and he's just a really good friend of me and he's my cousin so I love him he'll doesn't want to be looked at as a different person he's one of the guys he sticks his nose in there I wants to be the best he's never afraid he's always sticking his nose in everything and wanting to do everything you just keep going all the way through Caleb has lofty expectations for himself and his fellow tigers and the goal was quite simple Chris Roush KQ2 Sports