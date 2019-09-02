Speech to Text for First Responders treated to Labor Day lunch

years -- a popular restaurant chain has served up a hot lunch for first responders on labor day.... all 850 olive gardens across the country participate.including the olive garden in st. joseph.... why one woman says its important to do something special for police , firefighters and paramedics on this particular holiday. áánatsáá police sounds etc... one of the more interesting quirks of labor day to the daily grind of our jobs -- we get a day off...but for many of the hardest working americans sjpd: "just another day for me."so oliver garden spent the holiday saying thank you serving up spaghetti and meatballs to first responders. megan leeper, olive garden catering: "got to bring people. way to say thank you." it's an annual tradition for olive gardens across the country.megan leeper has spent a decade of labor days delivering free lunches to first responders...and for her catering: " part of my what about the other olive garden employees?? megan leeper, olive garden catering: "actually had people vying to go deliver to officers."its a chance to give back to those who protect and serve keith dudley, sjpd: "it's feels good to know the community cares." reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news. olive garden has delivered and served more than 14 thousand meals through this program since 2002.