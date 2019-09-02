Speech to Text for SHADY BACK WITH BIG RED

rejoins his former head coach andy reid... this time around they both will be part chiefs kingdom... and mccoy wants to make the most of this opportunity.. <<sot: lesean mccoy/chiefs running back:"i think the best part about it is andy reid who is one of my favorite coaches of my nfl career." sot: andy reid/ chief head coach:"he has a trust there and i have a trust in him. i know what to expect and he knows what to expect." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:"lesean mccoy was drafted to philadelphia in 2009 while andy reid was the head coach. reid then came to kansas city in 2013, then mccoy was traded to the bills just two year after. and for mccoy, these last few seasons he had felt like one way or another, he was going to get back to his philly or andy reid roots." sot: lesean mccoy/chiefs running back:"i'm going home somewhere if it's back home to philadelphia or back home with big red it's going to happen, and we always stayed in touch we always been friends, i knew it was going to be one of those two so it worked out." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:" the chiefs have a strong foundation built in the locker room. and because of the solid dynamics throughout the team, he feels like this group could go all the way." sot: lesean mccoy/chiefs running back:"there's something about just being here i mean players are all good friends. you know sometimes when you have a lot of superstars, this guys has his own routine and it's different on the other side, but their all on the same page and that right there is special and just to be part of that i think it's a realistic shot ." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:" the six time pro-bowler has rushed for over 10,000 yards and has a resume that speaks for itself, and andy reid thinks that kansas city is just the right place for mccoy." sot: andy reid/ chiefs head coach:"for where he's at in his career, i mean you're talking about potentially a future hall of famer with the numbers and stats he's put together here. so here he has opportunty to come to what potentially is a good football team right as we go forward here and be a part of that.">> mccoy is listed as the second back behind damian williams...but andy reid did say that he thinks mccoy will get some playing against the jacksoville jaguars for game one of the regular season on