Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A hot & humid day with a few showers for Tuesday

A hot & humid day with a few showers for Tuesday

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 4:59 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 4:59 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
After a warm day on Monday, temperatures continue to be warm going into Tuesday but a cold front will bring relief by Wednesday. Overnight, expect a few clouds and temperatures dropping only into the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events