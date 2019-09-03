Home
A hot & humid day with a few showers for Tuesday
A hot & humid day with a few showers for Tuesday
Posted: Sep 3, 2019 4:59 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 4:59 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76°
Hi: 92° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
72°
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
76°
Hi: 90° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
72°
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
75°
Hi: 88° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
After a warm day on Monday, temperatures continue to be warm going into Tuesday but a cold front will bring relief by Wednesday. Overnight, expect a few clouds and temperatures dropping only into the lower 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
