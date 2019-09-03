Speech to Text for F2N Week 1

to footbal 2 night high school football is officially here. from cross town rivals, to 11-man and 8-man football -- we have everything here on football tonight.the next 30 minutes is packed with highlights and scores from across northwest missouri. football tonight starts now... (sot ) thanks for joining, i'm adam ordunaand i'm chris roush lafayette went 7-3 a season ago.. and this group knows expectations are high for a group that returns pretty much everyone.. and those expectations are also high because that's the belief the irish have in themselves... <<>> our game of the week... up at alumni stadium... season opener... home opener for the lafayette fighting irish.. coming off a 7-3 season... taking on clinton...=== and this one doesn't take long for the irish to take control.. senior quarterback daeton mcgaughey... scrambles... gets the first down..=== and then the future south dakota state jackrabbit... hits miles henderson down the middle of the field...=== few plays later... handoff to jericho weston... he walks in for six.. pat good... eric mcdowell's crew takes just 2 minutes 12 seconds to score on the opening drive...=== cardinals first drive.. going no where.. and elijah grace picks up and drives back the running back jp abernathy... clinton forced to punt...=== ensuing drive... mcguaghy and company making it look easy... he hits derrick may.. and he weaves in and out of traffic... and takes it down inside the 10-yard line...=== and that's where weston finished it off again.. touchdown lafayette.. irish up 14-0 midway through the first... and they don't look.. lafayette 1-0 with the 53-0 victory over clinton.. irish travel to kc center next week... the central indians enter their second year under head coach regi trotter.. and the team feels like they're a group that's going to make big strides in 2019... but they have a tough one tonight... over at central high school.. taking on the 10th ranked team in class 4 smithville... === mid-2nd quarter... warriors up 20-0... spencer miller fakes the hand-off... loses the it... but turns nothing into something... takes the hit from the central... and completes the throw down field...=== later in the drive... hayden drigg... in for six... pat good.. 27-0 smithville midway through the second quarter...=== central crazies trying to keep their team in this one...=== but central not giving up in this one... quentin trotter... rolls to his left... nothing down field.. tries to make something and the first down.. but tripped up just short of the first-down... tough night for central... smithville wins 40 now to some of our area class 1 schools... so we will go to faucett.. where the mid- buchanan dragons...were hosting princeton tigers.... ======and on the opening kick- off...brayden burleson receives the kick for mid-buch...he starts on the far right side of the field... and works his way to the left....he jukes out a defender...and it's off to the races....the cameraman trying not to get hit by the team with all the excitement...and thats 100 yard kick-off return to start the game....====and for mid-buchs first official drive of the game...the dragons will have the ball around their 30 yard line jayvon noyes drops back to pass.....and here is a bomb to drew russell....and thats mid- buch goes on to win with ease on 35-0... mid buchanan head coach aaron fritz joins us -- with some of his players, javan noyes, christian noyes, creed webster now we head on over to plattsburgwhere the tigers are hosting the milan wildcats early in the first the wildcats deep in tiger territory john dabney drops back and runs out to the right but is pushed out of bounds just shy of the first down=== the tigers are forced to punt after another 4 and out eddie gonzalex returns the punt for 20 yards before being brought down=== late in the second quarter isaiah graham hands it off to moses morrison and takes it out the right for a 20 yard gain=== two plays later thomas hands it off to austin rankin who powers it into the endzone for the first score of the game... that's the score for most of this one... milan scores late.. but the tigers hang on 7-6... and for some other area class 1 school scores for tonight west platte shuts out lone jack -- 20 to 0. == and gallatin pulled away from north platte to finish with the win at 32 to 12. and east buchanan fell in their opening night to south harrison 22 to 18. still ahead on football tonight... the maryville spoofhounds head down to kansas city to take on the blair oak falcons plus -- after 20 years of 8-man football st. joe christian is making their debut in 11-man aganst putnam county...stay tuned. (sot ) (sot: "you're watching football 2 night on kq2.") maryville kicked off their season by travelling down south to kansas city to battle blair oaks high school 97-1 the 'vill's jeff conn gives a run down of the game.... head coach matt webb joins us on the phone as they head from kansas city... st. joe christian taking on putnam county in christian's first 11-man game of the season. the lions taking on the midgets at st. joseph christian tonight... the lions run game not going anywhere at the start of the game... on third down it's trey smith with the ball for a few yards and a three and out for the lions. the lions look to give it away when a bad snap puts the midgets in great field possesion. ==== on the midgets first drive of the game it's torqe brundage with the ball and taking it into the endzone and the midgets strike fast. it's 7-0 nothing with around 9 minutes left to go in the first half.=== later in the first quarter... it's brundage again with a big gain setting the midgets up once again... putman county comes out with the win... 21-0.. and later on football tonight ... st. joe christian head coach troy schenk join us in studio... we'll turn now to the some more scores... the lawson cardinals falls to oak grove panthers 28 to 10.... then lathrop went north to take on trenton and captured their first win of the season 42-14. from class 2, district 8 schoolsto class 3, district 8 a look at week 1 for benton, chillcothe, cameron and benton... (sot ) night on kq2.") the benton cardinals finished the 2018 season 2-8... an up and down year in coach keeton's first year... but heading into this years... there's a lot of optimism... and it all starts tonight for the cardinals.. as they take on a winnetonka team they're very familar with.. <<>> a great turnout tonight in winnetonka as the griffins host the benton cardinals...===the griffins start off their first possession strong with a nice run by haden shay...they would score later on in the drive.=== on the ensuing kickoff, winnetonka pulls a little tickery on the cardinals, and they recover the ball near midfield...===the griffins capitalize on the play and score later in the drive with this run by quarterback jovan satterwhite...===the cardinals looking to get on the board...quarterback caden stone finds chol ater on the right side for the touchdown... ===but winnetonka wouldn't be outdone...alan mccoy finds an opening and slithers his way through the benton defense...he takes it 75 yards to the house to add to the griffin lead...winnetonka takes this one, 47-20. and here's a look at scores from some midland empire schools that were away tonight...chillicothe hornets start the year with a win against marshall tonight... winning 20-0...savannah savages took on the grain valley eagles -- grain valley won 14 to 12. and cameron started their season with a strong win over northeast k-c 51 to 13. up next on football 2 night... we head to 8-man football...where leblond kicks off their first ever season as an 8-man football team by hosting pattonsburg, a look at those highlights next. (sot ) (sot: "you're watching football 2 night on kq2.") for the first time in school history. bishop leblond are competing in 8-man football. and with change, comes growing pains... so let's take you to the highlights as the leblond golden eagles take on the pattonsburg panthers.== in the panthers opening possesion senior quarterback steven willhite completes the pass to receiver carter crone......followed up by the two point conversion ran in by senior patrick cowley. putting pattonsburg up 9-0.== pattonsburg makes it to the end zone again...this time with a with a carry by freshman kason butler... they topped it off with another 2 point conversion, making it 18-0.==to put themselves in the game with this interception late in the quarter... but lost the ball shortly after.== eagles then making a defensive stop with this james norton sack.== but leblond can't hang on -- senior patrick cowely carries it in. followed by yet another 2-point conversion. putting the panthers up 40-0... and go on to win... 66-26... and we make our way to dekalb where the tigers were hosting the rock port blue jays....==== we start in the second quarter....and it will be a sweep to darrin mcelfresh...we breaks a couple of tackles... and he puts the burners on.... touchdown tigers...====the tigers would be up at half 38- 18.....and to start the sedond half...rock port would score... trying gain some monentumm back in the game.....=====but drake miller for dekalb will say not tonight angd goes to the house......the tigers win 44-38 and to the north -- south holt nodaway holt travelled to worth county for their first game... and k-n-i-m's devin albertson has those highlights... <<>> king city hosting north andrew tonight micah breckenridge's squad relying on the run early tonight but north andrew was prepared and rips the ball out for an early tunrover recovered by carson thomas carinals moving the ball on the ground with this tough 8 yard run by hayden ecker and again with ecker breaking tackles and just being a menace to the wildcats defense setting up this senior connection as jaden baker finds kennan shunk over the middle for 15 yard touchdown cardinals up 6-0 after failed 2 point conversionnext wildcats possession and landon wells is calling his own number on this qb draw to the outside for 12 yards and a first down two plays later and it is that wells kid this time throwing to jacob moen who hurdles a defender and makes a couple more miss before he falls into the endzone now we head to mound city where the defneding state champion panthers...take on the platte valley longhorns... ===and the panthers didn't waste any time getting 2019 underway..the platte valley punt is returned by dylan george..he's shaking and baking his way past platte valley...going down the sideline..and into the endzone...touchdown panthers..just like that..up 8-0...===platte valley answers back...dalton luke gets the hand off..avoids multiple tackles to break free...goes down the far sideline and heads into the endzone...the longhorns bring it within 2... ====but the panthers are the defending state champs for a reason..they march right down the field and score..thanks to a trey holtman touchdown.. mound city runs away with it in the end...shutting them out the rest of the way..final scor.e.mound city..52..platte valley 6.. and for the rest of the northwest missouri 8-team scores -- stanberry tops braymer 42 to 13.== and northwest nodaway falls to stewartsvile 14 to 36. while southwest livingston tops east atchison tonight 68-22... before we finish our first week of highschool football st. joseph christian's head coach troy schenk joins us in studio.... we'll take a look at great american pizza's delivery of the night (sot ) our delivery of the night brought to you by great american pizza.. comes st. joe christian's head coach troy schenk joins us in studio now... 