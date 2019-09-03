Clear

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring another round of a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and we will be back into the 70s for Wednesday.
