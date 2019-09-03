Speech to Text for Earhart expedition Atchison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

long mystery... << "i've spent most of my life going where no one has ever gone before on planet earth." kansas native dr. robert ballard is an award-winning and legendary oceanographer and explorer... "i've always been excited about exploration as a kid - naturally looking then under the 12,500 feet under exact.he discovered the titanic...sitting thousands of feet below the ocean floor... setting his sights on a new little closer to home. ballard's team is of the pacific ocean.this time searching for a plane...belonging to amelia earhart when she disappeared in 1937..."oh, it's there. i mean it's - we're not looking for the loch ness monster. i think it absolutely is going to get found, it's a question of when."ballard's team is currently mapping out unexplored areas of the ocean floor around gardner and howland islands q&a with atchison high schoolers on tuesday, ballard went live to speak to those team members great couple of days exploring some of the - really the most unexplored areas on the planet. we know very little about this area that we're serving now."but ballard says their mission is based on facts.spending time in earhart's hometown of atchison, learning more about the female aviator...and investigating the thoeries surrounding her dissapearance. "my team is so pumped and it's like winning a game. and you want your team to be on your mark, and they are so pumped. to be able to do something like this brings the best out of them."anderson, kq2 news. >> robert ballard originally made headlines in 1985 for discovering the remains of the titanic. he now is announcing his plans to solve the mystery surrounding amelia earhart. you can catch an inside look of ballard's expedition on a national geographic t-v special. ballard says the film will give viewer a peak at their expedition, and the facts they have uncovered so far in their search... (sot ) it will be part of a two hour spcial titled "expedition amelia" that will premiere on october