Speech to Text for Central wins in three sets against Savannah

sydney sample. and the indians taking on savannah in a non-conference opener...=== savannah coming off a win last night against smithville..=== tonight... it's central striking first... sample pokes it over the net for the first point of the match...== little later on in the 1st set... savannah fighting back.. savages up 11- 9... olivia stites finishes the point.. and it's up to a 3-point set lead for savannah...=== but don't count out central in this one...=== isabella flaska... puts it right in the middle of the savannah defense.. savages can't recover... central right back in it... tied at 13-13...=== but savannah goes back in front 15-14 a few plays later... and then macy damgar goes up above the central defense.. and puts it just in the right place...=== savannah up 16- 14... later 17-14... but central fights back takes the first set 25-22, second set 25-17, and third set 25-15 for a 3-0