Clear
A nice and pleasant day for Wednesday

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 5:22 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 5:22 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
A cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will be much cooler into the 70s for highs on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
