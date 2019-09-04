Home
A nice and pleasant day for Wednesday
A nice and pleasant day for Wednesday
Posted: Sep 4, 2019 5:22 AM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 5:22 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
62°
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
54°
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
62°
Hi: 88° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
60°
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
59°
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
A cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will be much cooler into the 70s for highs on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events