Clear

The heat returns on Thursday

The heat returns on Thursday

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 2:35 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
The weather stays mostly quiet and pleasant. It won't be until the weekend for the next chance for rain. Temperatures will rebound back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events