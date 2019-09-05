Clear

ST. JOSEPH ANIMAL SHELTER

JENNIFER LOCKWOOD FROM THE ST. JOSEPH ANIMAL SHELTER IS IN THE KQ2 STUDIO WITH ANOTHER FURRY FRIEND.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
The weather stays mostly quiet and pleasant. It won't be until the weekend for the next chance for rain. Temperatures will rebound back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events