15th and Sacramento house shooting

they were just watching a baseball game in their living room, until the residents of that home had their peaceful evening interuppted, now they're speaking out. kq2's ron johnson shares their story and tells us why they're fed up... <<it was a scary night for dale hudson [dale hudson] i didn't know what was going on really so i just stayed inside he and his wife were in their midtown home in the 1500 block of sacramento street when gunfire erupted just outside of their home[hudson] it was bang bang bang, then another bang bang bang bang.then he says he and his wife heard a loud boom [hudson] the curtain went up and boom she said what's that i said sounds like somebody's shootingone of the bullets struck his home, hitting the bottom of his living room window, police found the bullet in the curtain hudson said the gunfire was so rapid, he believes it was from a semi-automatic weapon. [hudson] they were automatic weapons i'm sure they were, being around the military i know you know.as a longtime resident of this community, [hudson] i've lived in theis are since 1975hudson says he's fed up with what he calls senseless and careless violence [hudson] there's other things to do than run around shooting each other.and tonight, he has a message for whoever fired that stray bullet [hudson] i hope whoever done it will have a little more sense.ron johnson kq2 news>> hudson said if the bullet traveled through his window, it would have come within ten inches of his face. a