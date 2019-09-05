Clear

A little cooler on Friday

A little cooler on Friday

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 99°
Friday into Saturday is looking to stay dry and mostly sunny. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events