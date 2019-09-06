Speech to Text for nwmsu beats griffons 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as the griffons hosted the bearcats in a big rivalry showdown... nuimber six northwest..battling the groffons tonight..we'll go to the griffons first drive of the game...and first year starting quarterback wyatt for western loses the ball...and it's scooped up by spencer phillips who tosses it back to sam phillips his brother who takes it all the way for a touchdown...====the first quarter went to the bearcats 14-7....====second quarter... and another mishap by the griffons..its a pick six by phillips.....=====and northwest will take a 28-14 lead going into half...====but the second half is where the griffons make their comeback....western has the ball on the bearcat 30... tosses it out to cooper burton he tight ropes the sidelines and highsteps into the endzone..western climbing back in it...=====then on their next drive...again this time he finds devon holmes for the score...the griffson take the 35-31 lead.... but the bearcats were able to find some late game magic and score