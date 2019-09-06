Clear
Rain chances this weekend

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 3:07 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Friday and Saturday is looking to stay dry and sunny. It will be very pleasant with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
