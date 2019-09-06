Home
Rain chances this weekend
Rain chances this weekend
Posted: Sep 6, 2019 3:07 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
82°
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
83°
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
79°
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
79°
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Friday and Saturday is looking to stay dry and sunny. It will be very pleasant with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
