Speech to Text for Riverside wins season opener

get things turned around.. we head to wathena riverside opens their season at home against the hiawatha red hawks..we jump the second half until this..a deep punt sent to michael moreno of the red hawks and he's off to the races..making moves past the punt coverage of riverside.. moreno is going to make it all the way to the endzone.. touchdown red hawks..all square at 7..===later in the third..hiawatha looking to add some more..tyler brockhoff looks for an open man but its tipped and picked..isaac web returns it all the way down into the red zone..setting up the cyclones.==a penalty backs riverside up but they gain it back thanks to a kobe davis pass to yegor dittemore..== sets up a goal line opportunity for riverside to punch it in..hand off to jase wendt.. scores and gives riverside the lead 14-7hanging on to a 14-13 win..riverside head coach bryce paden said after the game that he was proud to see his guys respond after the punt return.. (sot bryce paden/riverside head coach: "it was so great to see. that moreno kid, he's the best athlete i've seen on the football field in a long time. certainly that we've faced. we knew we couldn't kick to him, but we did and he talk in the huddle was just, ' hey, we're doing it for each other.' picking each other up and it was a good win." )