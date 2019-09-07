Speech to Text for North Andrew knocks off Bishop LeBlond

the cardinals playing host to bishop leblond eagles...== eagles with the ball, landon gardner in shot gun finds caden stevenson out to the right and picks up about 5 yards before jaden baker delivers a big hit taking him out of bounds == cardinals with the ball now, baker takes the snap and hands it off to carson thomas and he will take it into the endzone to make the score 6-0== cardinals in scoring territory again, baker will hand it off this time to hayden ecker and he will take it to the right for another cardinals now up 14-0== the eagles now with the ball, gardner looks to pass, but it is tipped back to him by mckinley lillard. lillard will bring him down in the backfield for a loss.== cardinals back in their own territory, baker takes the snap, he will keep and run out to the rightside before being taken out 30 yard gain the cardinals would win this one 74-13