Mound City knocks off Stewartsville

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 12:31 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 12:31 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

mound city...=== first quarter... mound city up 6-0... landon poppa running the option.. keeps it himself... and gets down.. inside the 10-yard line...=== and then... poppa gives it off to dylan george... gets to the edge... breaks the tackle... and gets in for six... mound city up 12-0... === ensuing stewartsville drive... cain rush.. pitches to dalton martin... he gets the first down..=== later in the drive... rush drops back... rolls to his right... stewartsville putting a drive together and hanging in there with defending state champs... === then on fourth and goal... rush to his left.. hits his receiver... he extends over the pylon... touchdown cardinals.. two- point conversion good.. it's now 12-8...=== ensuing kickoff.. mound city looking to put different score game...=== low line kick... grant nauman... picks it up... far pylon.. gets some blocks.. and makes some men miss... he gets down to the stewartsville 30-yard line...=== and then poppa airing it out... beautiful throw.. beautiful catch... dylan george... touchdown panthers... and mound city pulls away winning
