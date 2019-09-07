Speech to Text for Dragons stay perfect in win against Maysville

buchanan.... the game started off slow, with both teams going 3 and out on their first drives== but mid buchanan soon heated up, scoring the first td with a 12 yd pass and a 34 yd run, both to back tj runyan==the wolverines managed to gain a first down on their drive but were soon forced to punt, landing the dragons on their own 10 yd line ==unphased with being backed to his own endzone, qb javan noyes took the ball himself and blew past the maysville d-line for a 90 yd td run...== followed by a 2pt conversion to put mid buch up 14 to 0==on the second play of their following drive, wolverines qb mallan cole throws a pick-6 to lane ellison, but the 2 point conversion fell short==the dragons maintained a fantastic defensive game, including another interception to close the 2nd half and holding the wolverines scoreless==adding on a strong offensive game, mid-buchanan took the victory 42 to 0