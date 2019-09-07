Clear

Dragons stay perfect in win against Maysville

Dragons stay perfect in win against Maysville

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 1:11 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 1:11 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Dragons stay perfect in win against Maysville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

buchanan.... the game started off slow, with both teams going 3 and out on their first drives== but mid buchanan soon heated up, scoring the first td with a 12 yd pass and a 34 yd run, both to back tj runyan==the wolverines managed to gain a first down on their drive but were soon forced to punt, landing the dragons on their own 10 yd line ==unphased with being backed to his own endzone, qb javan noyes took the ball himself and blew past the maysville d-line for a 90 yd td run...== followed by a 2pt conversion to put mid buch up 14 to 0==on the second play of their following drive, wolverines qb mallan cole throws a pick-6 to lane ellison, but the 2 point conversion fell short==the dragons maintained a fantastic defensive game, including another interception to close the 2nd half and holding the wolverines scoreless==adding on a strong offensive game, mid-buchanan took the victory 42 to 0
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Friday and Saturday is looking to stay dry and sunny. It will be very pleasant with temperatures near average in the lower 80s. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events