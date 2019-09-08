Speech to Text for chiefs beat jags

as they traveled to jacksonville to take on the jaguars... and it was a hot one down florida.. quarterback patick mahomes ready to get the game started...we start with the chiefs first possesion of the game..its third and short on the chiefs 32 yard line... mahomes drops back and finds receiver sammy watkins over the middle..he gives the jags the shoulder shake..and goes the distance...that is how you want to start the game out... everyone is fiired up about that play...=====then for the jags...its nick foles the one time chief quarterback..and superbowl 52 mvp....he launches this ball into the depp corner of the endzone dj chark comes up the with catch.. and thats a touchdown..but in the process...foles gets landed on..and would leave the game with a shoulder injury and would not return..===and to the fourth...chiefs are up 30-13 and knocking on the door to score...mahomes finds watkins again...he would finish with three touchdowns... and 198 yards on the day.. chiefs get the 40-26 win.. chiefs head coach andy reid liked the performance of his other star receiver sammy watkins... (sot ) colts chargers...