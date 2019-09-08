Clear

griffs lose to rockhurst

griffs lose to rockhurst

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 11:57 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for griffs lose to rockhurst

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over at spratt stadium...the lady griffons soccer team hosting rockhurst this afternoon looking for their first win of the season...but it would be a touogh one for the griffs...rockhurst was on the attack all afternoon... mcenna leach had two goals for rockhurst.....griffon goalie anna mayer had 12 saves on the day..head coach chad edwards talked after the game about his young sqaud.. (sot ) and down in boliver
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures were near average on Sunday but moving forward, summer-heat will return for much of the upcoming work week. As for tonight, the weather is mostly quiet. Could see a stray shower but most will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events