Speech to Text for griffs lose to rockhurst

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over at spratt stadium...the lady griffons soccer team hosting rockhurst this afternoon looking for their first win of the season...but it would be a touogh one for the griffs...rockhurst was on the attack all afternoon... mcenna leach had two goals for rockhurst.....griffon goalie anna mayer had 12 saves on the day..head coach chad edwards talked after the game about his young sqaud.. (sot ) and down in boliver