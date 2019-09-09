Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A hot & humid day ahead for Monday

A hot & humid day ahead for Monday

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:06 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 5:06 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
The late summer-heat is making a comeback for much of the upcoming work week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events