Speech to Text for NEW MOVIE MIRRORS REAL-LIFE SKIDMORE MISSING PERSON'S CASE

<<the new fictional movie titled below the fold could be a story ripped right from the headlines.it's backdrop is the mystery surrounding a young girl from skidmore missouri who has been missing for years. ( nat sound)in the movie two journalists follow up on new information in the case, 10 years after 12-year-old susie potter first turned up missing. writer, director and producer clayton scott says he drew on his experience of growing up in northwest missouri for creating the movie. "branson perry was a big influence. i remember growing up seeing billboards of his and over time seeing it fading. it was such a haunting, striking image that was hard to forget." over the years, the dark lore of skidmore has grown with perry's disappearance, along with other infamous crimes like the murder of pregnant bobbie jo stinnett and the never-solved murder of town bully ken mcelroy.scott said it was important to shoot at least part of the movie in skidmore to reflect its darkness (sot: clayton scott, movie writer/director/prod ucer: "it seeps into the performances. it seeps into the cinematography, the sound design. it affected every aspect of the film. it has a sense of foreboding and dread within it.")for scott's first feature length film, he recruited actors from across the region, (sot: "i'm very happy with the actors we got. they were all true professionals."including former kq2 sports director matt trinton, who played the role of a news anchor in the movie.(nat sound) now with the movie in the can and ready for release, scott says he's now looking for viewers.(sot: scott: "i hope is we'll get in some good festivals and get in front of audiences and see how