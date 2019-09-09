Speech to Text for Chiefs fans pack local bars for season opener

many people caught the game at local bars across our area, this was the scene at the hi-ho bar and grill down on frederick not long after kickoff. while big crowds are something staff say they see every year for the chief's first game, they say this year there's a renewed energy. coming off of record turnout at chief's training camp just weeks ago staff say the support for the team here in st. joseph is stronger than ever. (mark mcknight/ "hiho bar and grill) "chief's training camp was wonderful, it helped us out a lot we had people here from omaha we even had a couple up from florida. it was just a fantastic feeling to have the chiefs here in town. today of course it's all the local chiefs fans because st. joe is red." staff at the bar say they are pumped up to see how far the team will go this year.