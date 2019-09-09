Speech to Text for Cathedral of St. Joseph holds groundbreaking for early childhood development center

reports.. <<ron johnson reporting sunday marked a groundbreaking signaling a new chapter for early childhood education in st. joseph.[jocelyn winter] and it was fairly close to where we're at right now. this building at the corner of 9th and robidoux st. will soon be the home of the st. gianna early childhood education and development center.just one block west of the cathedral of st. joseph. staff felt it was the perfect location. while it may not be much to look at right now, those who've layed the groundwork for the new center say the see the possibilities it can provide. [winter] we needed more space and this was it, it was an open floorplan all on one level.staff hope to substantially increase it's serving up to 80 kids at its current facility in the cathedral to 120 kids in the new building.declining enrolment at other institutions in our area, those behind this new center will leave a positive impact on catholic locally. [fr. steve hansen] i think that all catholic schools benefit from having an early childhood center. [hansen] we're seeing that utilization of this building is going to be part of the healing of the cathedral hilltop, cathedral hill.clergy along with staff say having this new early childhood center will benefit not only the diocese but the community at large. [winter] i'm really in hopes that we'll be on the upward after this. ron johnson kq2 news>> staff at the cathdral hope to have the new early childhood center open in february of