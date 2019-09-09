Speech to Text for UPCO holds "Tent Event" for pet vaccinations

year. upco held a health check for pets in our area today... this was the tenth annual upco tent event. every year the pet store offers shots for dogs and cats to protect them against potentially dangerous viruses. in addition to the vaccines, the event also offered a place where pets could be legally registered in the city. organzers say the event grows every year, and stress the importance of having healthy pets. (kyle evans, upco) "it's very important gets them covered for rabies and distemper and parvo all the main vaccines we're giving out today it also helps them be legal here in the city of st. joe to make sure they can get their tags and stay up to date." today's event ran from 10 this morning until 2 o'clock this afternoon.