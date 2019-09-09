Speech to Text for Benefit held for St. Joseph family

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people to attend... also happening today -- a benefit was held for a st. joseph family today in need... paige and brian funk's daughter amelia was born weighing only 4 pounds and had to spend weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. biozyme incorporated held the benefit to raise money for the family to help cover some medical costs... a dart's tournament, silent auction and a raffle were just some of the ways people could help the family... (paige funk) "we commuted every day for three weeks, and she's home now and she's doing really good she's seven pounds so we're just very gratful and very blessed."(brian funk) "it's been tough, but i've had a lot of support from family and friends my work everything they've helped out with." for anyone wanting to donate, contributions are being made out to biozyme incorporated. more information is avaliable on our